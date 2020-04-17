Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Has $6.62 Million Position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $6,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 75.8% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 9.4% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Cooper Companies by 60.9% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Cooper Companies by 7.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,657 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Cooper Companies by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,996 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $344.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.08.

Shares of NYSE COO traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $296.95. 242,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. Cooper Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $236.68 and a 52 week high of $365.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $295.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.49.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $646.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.04 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

