Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Increases Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,285 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned about 0.07% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $8,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $9,358,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,992.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.33.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 41,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $4,830,054.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $4,583,765.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,634,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,989 shares of company stock valued at $19,091,758. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ALNY traded up $6.22 on Thursday, hitting $127.72. The stock had a trading volume of 894,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,854. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $65.81 and a one year high of $134.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.93.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($0.22). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.82% and a negative net margin of 403.24%. The firm had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.82) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

