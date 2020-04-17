Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Increases Stock Position in Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in shares of Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 13.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 850,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Viewray were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRAY. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Viewray during the third quarter worth $121,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Viewray during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Viewray by 2.7% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 433,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 11,388 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its holdings in Viewray by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 127,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Viewray during the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRAY stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.41. 869,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647,718. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.03. Viewray Inc has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $9.76.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). Viewray had a negative return on equity of 81.70% and a negative net margin of 136.93%. The company had revenue of $16.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 million. Research analysts predict that Viewray Inc will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VRAY shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Viewray from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viewray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Viewray from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.35.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

