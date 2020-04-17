Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Purchases 11,000 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 91.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises 1.6% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $11,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at $604,000. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the first quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $1,925,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 20.4% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $690.00 price objective (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $585.83.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $1,121,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.21, for a total value of $4,224,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,234,349.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,229,904 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $510.44. 929,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,646. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $490.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $552.77. The firm has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

