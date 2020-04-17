Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Raises Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 85.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 260,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,786 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 2.2% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $15,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 11,310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 296,900 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $17,615,000 after acquiring an additional 187,900 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 33,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp grew its position in CVS Health by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 73,125 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra increased their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CVS Health from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.11.

CVS Health stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.56. The company had a trading volume of 11,081,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,695,864. The company has a market capitalization of $80.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

