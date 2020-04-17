Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Raises Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.7% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $1,648,853,000. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,986,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,017,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,287 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,466,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,229,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,925 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.88.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.70. 7,934,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,943,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.50. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

