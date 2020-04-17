Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Raises Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 2.7% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $19,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. grace capital acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.46.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,971,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,179,206. The stock has a market cap of $135.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $68.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.09.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.