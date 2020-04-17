Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Sells 20,000 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB decreased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 58.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.80.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 25,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.09, for a total value of $7,155,179.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,871,399.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,308 shares of company stock valued at $11,858,705 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $9.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $261.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,649,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,000. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a PE ratio of 96.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.