Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Trading Down 6.6%

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) shares fell 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.56, 1,710,331 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 54% from the average session volume of 1,110,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.
Several brokerages have recently commented on REI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Alliance Global Partners lowered Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Johnson Rice lowered Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Ring Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ring Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.38.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.65.
Ring Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)
Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.
