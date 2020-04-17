Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Trading Down 6.6%

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) shares fell 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.56, 1,710,331 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 54% from the average session volume of 1,110,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Alliance Global Partners lowered Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Johnson Rice lowered Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Ring Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ring Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.38.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REI. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ring Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $859,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ring Energy by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,233,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 305,283 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ring Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $410,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ring Energy by 458.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 145,552 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Ring Energy by 770.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 134,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 119,258 shares during the period.

Ring Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.