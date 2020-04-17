Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Rite Aid updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to -0.22-0.19 EPS and its FY21 guidance to ($0.22) – $0.19 EPS.

RAD traded down $3.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,619,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,385,931. The firm has a market cap of $849.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.09. Rite Aid has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $23.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Rite Aid from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

