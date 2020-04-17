Rockland Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Moody’s by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Moody’s by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in Moody’s by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moody’s from $240.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Moody’s from $294.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Moody’s from $260.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

In other Moody’s news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total value of $993,320.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at $13,238,317.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $9,532,632.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,577,029.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,624 shares of company stock worth $14,881,827. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MCO traded up $4.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $239.36. 1,501,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $164.19 and a twelve month high of $287.25.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 261.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

About Moody's

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

