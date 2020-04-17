Rockland Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,566.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $19.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,283.25. 1,947,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,275,380. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,205.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,315.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 48.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,832,921 shares of company stock worth $120,023,345 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

