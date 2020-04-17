Rockland Trust Co. Has $552,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $5.16 on Friday, reaching $122.07. The company had a trading volume of 46,226,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,713,305. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.39. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $170.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4199 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

