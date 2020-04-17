Rockland Trust Co. Has $571,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000.

VGT stock traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,226. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $179.45 and a 12 month high of $273.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.70.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

