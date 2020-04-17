Rockland Trust Co. Has $770,000 Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $120.60. 2,183,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,007,373. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.77 and its 200 day moving average is $117.37. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.37 and a 52 week high of $123.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

