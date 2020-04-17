Rockland Trust Co. Has $931,000 Holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA JKD traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.12. The stock had a trading volume of 11,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,499. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $122.90 and a twelve month high of $194.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.7728 per share. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.