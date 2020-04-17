Rockland Trust Co. Lowers Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,914,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,608,613,000 after purchasing an additional 299,918 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $432,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at $937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WEC. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.80.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $3,478,487.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,455,972.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $901,788.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,022.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WEC stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,431,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.21. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $109.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.58.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

