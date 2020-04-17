Rockland Trust Co. Purchases 27,494 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 251.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,494 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,449,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,685,000 after acquiring an additional 439,881 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $97,971,000. 96.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KSS traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.48. The stock had a trading volume of 9,997,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,276,001. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.53. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $75.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a $0.704 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.24%. This is an increase from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.02%.

In related news, Director Jonas Prising purchased 17,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $253,822.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KSS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $38.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

