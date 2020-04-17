Rockland Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MAR traded up $3.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.26. 5,295,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,333,877. Marriott International Inc has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.01.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Research analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. Wolfe Research downgraded Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Marriott International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.16.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

