Rockland Trust Co. Sells 186 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Duke Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,618,862,000 after acquiring an additional 398,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Vertical Research began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,709. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.10. 3,148,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,370,939. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.49 and its 200 day moving average is $91.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.