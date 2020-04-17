Rockland Trust Co. Sells 210 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 200.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 130,990 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,333,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,462,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,918,870,000 after acquiring an additional 229,189 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

NYSE:SYK traded up $14.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,538,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,479. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $226.30. The company has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.08 and a 200-day moving average of $199.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.27.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.