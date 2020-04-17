Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) Issues Earnings Results

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rosehill Resources had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $84.78 million during the quarter.

Shares of Rosehill Resources stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.32. Rosehill Resources has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $5.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROSE shares. ValuEngine raised Rosehill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Rosehill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered Rosehill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Rosehill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin.

