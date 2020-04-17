Rothschild Investment Corp IL Acquires 1,420 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.0% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $213.25. 62,703,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,672,977. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $237.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

