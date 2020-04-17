Rothschild Investment Corp IL Acquires 7,022 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 12.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 530,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,688,000 after purchasing an additional 104,733 shares in the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 623,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $626,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BX has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.80.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 610,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $16,017,132.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX traded up $2.46 on Thursday, reaching $47.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,406,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,840,549. Blackstone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97. The stock has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.15 and its 200 day moving average is $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

