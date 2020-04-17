Rothschild Investment Corp IL Boosts Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,864,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $64,138,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 803,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,585,000 after purchasing an additional 316,711 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 762,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,408,000 after purchasing an additional 305,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,076,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $189,772,000 after purchasing an additional 252,620 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $132.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,286,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,958. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.90 and its 200 day moving average is $170.77. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $193.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Several analysts have commented on GD shares. ValuEngine raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.82.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Read More: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.