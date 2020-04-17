Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys 1,323 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,711 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $5,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,584 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,798 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on LVS shares. Standpoint Research downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra downgraded Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.85.

Shares of LVS stock traded down $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $45.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,502,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,769,282. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $74.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.68.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.93%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.