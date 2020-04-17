Rothschild Investment Corp IL Cuts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,513 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.9% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.16.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.66. The stock had a trading volume of 17,781,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,710,393. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.73. The company has a market capitalization of $240.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.