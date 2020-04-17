Rothschild Investment Corp IL Grows Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,998 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Whitnell & Co. raised its position in shares of Corning by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLW traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.84. 4,175,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,929,805. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $35.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

GLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.64.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

