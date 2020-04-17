Rothschild Investment Corp IL Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Brio Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 59,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 107.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 14,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 32.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.55. The stock had a trading volume of 508,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,905. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.24 and a 200-day moving average of $117.06. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $74.19 and a 12-month high of $133.06.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

