Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $2.26 Million Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMP. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 14,029 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,666,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $133,806,000 after purchasing an additional 725,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMP traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.38. 1,294,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067,198. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.95. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $67.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $740.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $151,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $116,070.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.53.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

