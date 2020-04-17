Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned about 0.50% of Compugen worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Compugen by 290.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 19,687 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Compugen during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Compugen during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Compugen during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Compugen by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 727,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 88,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Compugen alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Compugen in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Compugen in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Compugen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Shares of Compugen stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,318,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,061. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $739.62 million, a PE ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 2.05. Compugen Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $14.21.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Compugen Profile

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.