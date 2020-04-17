Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $3.96 Million Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $30,552,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,728,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 13.2% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management boosted its stake in Mastercard by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 27,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.84, for a total value of $12,479,498.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,717,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,178,686,846.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,811 shares of company stock worth $100,452,526 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $264.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Mastercard from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.68.

Shares of MA traded down $10.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $246.76. 11,398,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,618,339. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $260.37 and a 200-day moving average of $287.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

