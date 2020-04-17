Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $4.10 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,597 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total value of $56,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,689.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,838 shares of company stock worth $17,329,246 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $176.25. The stock had a trading volume of 23,427,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,744,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $180.00 to $167.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Aegis raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.95.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

