Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $6.54 Million Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,834 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2,250.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $116,793,000. HM Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 13,687 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 9.2% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 23,180 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank raised Boeing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.84.

BA traded down $11.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.24. 39,997,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,432,168. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.13. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $391.00. The firm has a market cap of $79.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.87 and a beta of 1.76.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

