Rothschild Investment Corp IL Lowers Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,040 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,767,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,934,037. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.78.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $337,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

