Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases 16,435 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 180.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 16,435 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.1% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT stock traded up $3.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $377.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,567,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,000. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $454.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.25.

In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total value of $481,725.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.