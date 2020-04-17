Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases 204 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $3,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 2,050 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $307,746.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at $823,258.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 31,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $4,513,453.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,863.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,004 shares of company stock worth $9,941,381 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.88.

HCA Healthcare stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,590,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,443. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $151.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.96. The company has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.09. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.38%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

