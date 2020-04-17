Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases 271 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,751,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 642,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,943,000 after acquiring an additional 21,957 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,063,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,762,000.

IWF stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $166.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,874,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,175. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $192.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.4254 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

