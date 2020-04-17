Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases 476 Shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,996,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC increased its position in CyrusOne by 336.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,757,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,128 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,436,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in CyrusOne by 204.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 949,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,155,000 after purchasing an additional 637,695 shares during the period. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

CONE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.65.

Shares of CONE traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,207,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.11. CyrusOne Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.26, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 12,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $818,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,598 shares of company stock valued at $1,423,370. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

