Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases 6,826 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned 0.24% of Royce Value Trust worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RVT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,586,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,427,000 after purchasing an additional 32,020 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Royce Value Trust by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,518,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,429,000 after purchasing an additional 109,536 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Royce Value Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 871,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,879,000 after purchasing an additional 54,785 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Royce Value Trust by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 849,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,544,000 after purchasing an additional 93,507 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Royce Value Trust by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 403,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 23,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

In other Royce Value Trust news, VP Byrne Daniel A. O acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $55,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RVT traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.25. 292,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,240. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.52. Royce Value Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $15.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.93%. This is a positive change from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th.

Royce Value Trust Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.