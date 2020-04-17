Rothschild Investment Corp IL Raises Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 0.9% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UPS traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.22. 4,291,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,223,952. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.35. The firm has a market cap of $87.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Standpoint Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.65.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

