Rothschild Investment Corp IL Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,101 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $2,326,225,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Pfizer by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,393,867,000 after purchasing an additional 22,232,056 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 205.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,102,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,358,000 after buying an additional 8,819,241 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Pfizer by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,091,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,078 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Pfizer by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,432,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,035,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,553,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,558,895. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.67. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The firm has a market cap of $202.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.03.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

