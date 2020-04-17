Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 10,127 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,127 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,796,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,860,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,111,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter worth approximately $27,725,000. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 100.0% during the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,454,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded Lumentum from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lumentum from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE traded up $1.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,221. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $93.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -986.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.18 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 20.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $189,413.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,061,473.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

