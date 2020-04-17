Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 131 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,709 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.59. 2,332,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,371,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

