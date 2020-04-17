Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 4,000 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

IWM traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.91. 48,416,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,541,355. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.39. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $170.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.4199 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

