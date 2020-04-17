Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 553 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 1.8% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,772,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Amgen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 126,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,545,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Amgen by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 48,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded up $9.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $230.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,615,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,955. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.15. The company has a market capitalization of $133.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Evercore ISI raised shares of Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.80.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

