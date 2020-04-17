Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 810 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,733 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,880,071,000 after buying an additional 342,849 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,656,999 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,032,498,000 after acquiring an additional 394,623 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after acquiring an additional 210,550 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,827,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,371,284,000 after acquiring an additional 149,366 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $1,337,713,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total value of $1,488,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,012,911.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $4,446,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,829 shares of company stock worth $34,323,482. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $13.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $294.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,497,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,827,286. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $132.60 and a twelve month high of $316.32. The stock has a market cap of $172.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.68.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

