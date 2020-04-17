Rothschild Investment Corp IL Trims Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,499 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.9% in the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,439 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,529.0% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 150,202 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.23. 6,106,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,342,971. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.50. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WBA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

