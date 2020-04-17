Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target to C$73.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$74.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$75.00 to C$67.25 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of GRT.UN stock traded up C$0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$60.73. 147,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,930. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$60.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$66.04. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$40.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.59.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

