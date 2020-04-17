Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B)

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $51.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 18.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BF.B. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brown-Forman in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Brown-Forman from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Shares of BF.B traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.51. 779,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,683. Brown-Forman has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $72.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Brown-Forman had a return on equity of 47.29% and a net margin of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Brown-Forman’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brown-Forman will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

